Costco Is Selling Pendleton Comforters for an Absolute Steal

If Costco had a trigger word, it’d be “Pendleton.” It’s true, we love all things Pendleton, from sheets and weighted blankets to even dog beds. Why the hype, you ask? For starters, Pendleton is as classic as it gets; the brand has been making must-have blankets for more than 100 years. And they’re so good at producing quality, timeless products — ones that can cost a pretty penny — that they’re often passed down as family heirlooms. So, when Costco puts any Pendleton product on sale, you better believe they’ll sell out — and sell out fast.

This week, we’re eying Pendleton’s five-piece comforter sets, which are not only available in a vibrant Grand Canyon-inspired print, but they’re also on sale for an absolute steal.

Pendleton 5-piece Comforter Sets, Grand Canyon $79.99 Buy now

The Pendleton set, which is currently $20 off through March 28 and available for purchase both in-store and online, includes one comforter, two standard pillow shams, and two decorate pillows, which are embroidered and feature a hidden zip closure. Each item in the set is machine washable; and the sets are available in two sizes, queen and king.

“No wonder this comforter sold out! Beautiful vibrant colors, very well made which is typical of Pendleton products,” one writer raved.

“It’s [a] beauty!” another Costco reviewer wrote. “It’s not a wool blanket nor a coverlet/quilt. It’s a nice comforter, not flat or too fluffy and very breathable. Unbeatable price!”

And that reviewer is right; it’s an unbeatable price. While the five-piece set isn’t available on Pendleton’s website, they do currently sell a Grand Canyon National Park throw boasting the same print for more than double the price ($199).

Convinced yet to hop aboard the Pendleton bandwagon? There’s room for plenty more.

