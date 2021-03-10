Nordstrom Has a Rare Birkenstock Sale Right Now – Just in Time for Spring

Spring is almost here and we’re getting ready to enjoy it as best we can. One way we’re getting a head-start on the spring preparations is by ditching our winter boots and snagging the perfect pair of sandals instead. You know, the ones we’ll want to live in all season long. We’re big fans of comfy picks like Birkenstocks that last you years. That’s why when we saw that Nordstrom had marked select styles from the brand at 20 percent off we got our credit cards out and began dreaming of spring immediately. Oh, and did we mention that the Birkenstock sale includes pastel-colored sandals that will complement all of your upcoming new looks? Yep, take a peek at the sandals that are on sale below and prepare to fall in love.

Yao Slide Sandal

Image: Nordstrom

The copper strap on these sandals gives a much trendier vibe than the classic Black Birkenstocks but still has all the features we love such as the contoured footbed with arch support.

Gizeh Flip Flop

Image: Nordstrom

These Gizeh sandals have a thong strap that boasts a lovely flower print — and what could be more in line with the spring season than that?!