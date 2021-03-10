Give Your Bedroom a Makeover With Martha Stewart’s New Spring Bedding

This winter seemed to last forever, and we’re ready to bust open our windows and welcome spring in. We’ve already started on our whole-house spring cleaning, but the next project is way more fun: swapping out our winter blankets and warmest duvets for lighter, cooler spring bedding. Martha Stewart must know it’s the perfect time for a spring bedroom makeover, because she just released a bunch of new bedding sets at Macy’s, and they’ll go a long way toward bringing a little sunshine into your space just in time for the changing season.

Martha Stewart Collection Painterly Floral 3-Piece Quilt Set

Courtesy of Macy’s

These florals are calm and relaxing, in a neutral gray and blush colorway that will match almost any decor. The three-piece set includes a comforter and two shams.

Martha Stewart Collection Floral Album Quilt

Courtesy of Macy’s

If cottagecore is your current aesthetic, then this quilt, featuring spring florals and a basketweave stitch, should be right up your alley. Even better? It’s 100 percent cotton, so it’ll keep you warm but not sweaty as the season progresses.

Martha Stewart Floral Album Quilt $200.00 Buy now

Whim by Martha Stewart Tufted-Chenille Exploded Floral Comforter Set

Courtesy of Macy’s

A soft tufted chenille comforter adds texture and dimenson to your decor thanks to a large-scale abstract floral design, making a big impact even in neutral white.

Martha Stewart Tufted-Chenille Exploded Floral Comforter Set $200.00 Buy now

Whim by Martha Stewart Valencia Mandala Comforter Set

Courtesy of Macy’s

We’re in love with the bright, spring-y colors of this mandala quilt set, which is like a pop of sunshine for your room. The quilt is reversible, too, featuring a yellow and white pattern on the back.

Martha Stewart Valencia Mandala Comforter Set $200.00 Buy now

Martha Stewart Wedding Rings Bedspread

Courtesy of Macy’s

An elaborate wedding ring stitch sets this quilted bedspread, made of 100 percent cotton with velvet and cotton accents, apart.

Martha Stewart Wedding Rings Bedspread $240.00 Buy now

