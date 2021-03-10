You Need to See Aldi’s Easter Gnomes to Understand How Adorable They Are

Easter is just around the corner and all we can think about is how ready we are to decorate the house with festive spring pieces. Adding those holiday touches to your home can be such a fun activity to do with the kids. Easter decor is full of three things; colorful eggs, baby chicks and fluffy bunnies. Sure, that’s cute, but why not try something totally different this year? Aldi just released the most adorable Easter-themed gnomes and you will fall in love with them as soon as you take a look.

Are these not just a cuteness overload? Aldi took to their Instagram account to share these little guys with fans writing, “IF you thought the holiday gnomes were cute, you’re going to love these little guys. Add to your collection with #ALDIFinds! Only $6.99! 😍 Are you team Rainbow Ray or Sunny Sonny?”

Okay, but seriously, we need to buy these ASAP. You need one of these in your house, and the kids will seriously love them. You could even bring them with you on your next Aldi trip to pick out which gnome to take home. Also, their names are hilarious. Just to name a few, Larry Lavender is described as “a real chill dude” and Harry Hearts as “a hopeless romantic.”

These will definitely bring a fun, playful element to your Easter decor this year. Head to your local Aldi to pick these up, because we are pretty sure that they are gonna sell out fast. I mean, look at those little cuties, how could they not?

