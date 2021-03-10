Costco Is Selling Pre-Made Easter Baskets & We’re Hopping to Buy One

Believe it or not, Easter is just around the corner. Yep, save the date on April 4 because the Easter bunny will soon be making his rounds. Naturally, we’re making sure we get a head-start on all of the essentials we’ll need to make this holiday great and that, of course, includes a kid-favorite item: Easter baskets! A colorful basket filled with chocolate and candy is always a hit and we love watching the smiles they bring. And if you’re looking to take some of the stress away from building one on your own, we have just the fix for you: Costco’s pre-made Easter baskets.

Related story This Is Why Your Costco Might Run Out of Bacon and Cheese

Image: Costco.

Some Bunny Loves you Easter Basket of Treats $24.99 Buy now

The multi-colored straw baskets are filled with a milk chocolate bunny, two milk chocolate- and caramel-filled rabbits, marshmallows Peeps, fruit-flavored jelly beans, a bag of caramel corn, and more milk chocolate. Basically, this is everything a child (or anyone else) could ask for in an Easter basket — and it can be yours for $25.

Plus, if you’re wanting to add a personal touch to the ready-made Easter basket — Costco is allowing shoppers to add a gift message to your order.

Costco members can purchase the basket online now and get it shipped right to your doorstep in a matter of days. And if you’re looking for a less chocolatey option, the warehouse giant also has a variety of different Easter baskets available in store.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: