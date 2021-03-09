Costco Is Selling Pendleton Dog Beds & Yes, Your Very Good Doggo Deserves One

If you’re a Costco lover, then you know and probably love some of the cult-favorite products sold at their warehouses, like their dog food, chicken nuggets, and, of course, Pendelton Blankets. They’re soft, they’re cozy, and everything you could ever want in a blanket and more. Costco fans can’t get enough of the Pendleton blankets the retailer has been selling recently and now Costco wants to make sure your pup is as warm and cozy as you are under your Pendleton blankets because we just discovered that Costco is now selling a Pendleton dog bed.

The beds are available on the Costco website and come in three exclusive patterns. Seriously, you can’t go wrong, because they’re all adorable.

Image: Pendleton.

They also make for great travel beds because they fit perfectly into crates and work well as on-the-go dog beds. Whether you’re camping, or just taking a long car trip, these are totally worth it, especially at their price point. Starting at under $40, you can’t beat the price. Pendelton dog beds can retail for hundreds of dollars (no, unfortunately, we aren’t kidding) so this is a great option if you are wanting to give your pup that luxurious feel without breaking the bank.

If you love these beds but aren’t a Costco member, you can also shop Pendleton dog beds at Chewy. Chewy offers a much wider variety of colors and prints and they offer Pendleton beds with a little more cushion.

Our dogs are just as much a part of our family as our kids, so why wouldn’t we buy them a nice, comfy bed to keep them happy and well-rested? We sure know we will be buying these before March 28th, when the deal ends. There is no doubt our furry friends will fall in love with Pendleton just like we have.

