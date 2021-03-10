One of Jackie O’s Favorite Sandal Brands Is on Sale Now at QVC

Jackie Kennedy Onassis was a fashion icon, and while we love her classic tweed ensembles and huge sunglasses, we can’t help but be even more obsessed with her favorite Jack Rogers sandals. She inspired the designer to create them when she brought back a pair of elevated sandals from a trip to Italy, which inspired the now-iconic Jack Rogers design. They’re so much classier than flip-flops but still have a summery, resort feel. Spring is right around the corner, so when we saw that Jack Rogers sandals were on sale at QVC, we knew now was the time to stock up. Dressing like Jackie O while saving money? That sounds like a win to us.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Eli Silverberg/WWD.

There are a few different styles of Jack Rogers sandals on sale at QVC now.

Jack Rogers Wedge

The Jack Rogers Wedge, which features the designer’s signature whipstitching and rondelle on an espadrille-style wedge heel, is perfect for any vacation ensemble. They come in the colors Mocha, Midnight, and Gold, in sizes 5-11, and are currently 30 percent off.

Courtesy of Jack Rogers.

Jack Rogers Wedge - Jack $103.60 Buy now

Jack Rogers X Band Sandal

The Jack Rogers X Band Sandal features a crossed-strap design, each of which is embellished with the designer’s signature whipstitching. This style comes in four colors, including a white floral print we’re kind of obsessed with, and they’re currently on sale for 43 percent off.

Courtesy of Jack Rogers.

The Jack Rogers X Band Sandal - Sloane $54.98 Buy now

Jack Rogers Whipstitch Flat Sandal

While the Jack Rogers Whipstitch Flat Sandal (that most closely resembles Jackie Kennedy’s favorite pair) isn’t on sale at QVC, it’s still available at an unbeatable price. This style comes in a wide variety of color options and, like with all QVC products, you can make payments on these rather than paying the full price upfront.

Courtesy of Jack Rogers.

Whipstitch Flat Sandal $128 Buy now

Jack Rogers Suede Slide Sandal

The Jack Rogers Suede Slide Sandal is a classic style that goes with just about any warm-weather ensemble. They are currently 30% off at QVC right now.

Courtesy of Jack Rogers.

Suede Slide $96.60 Buy now

We’re not sure how long this sale will last so we highly suggest grabbing these deals before they’re gone. Happy shopping!