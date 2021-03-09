Yes, You Can Buy Easter Treats for Your Pet — Here Are the Cutest Items to Stock Their Baskets With

Easter is almost here, and while it might not be traditional to celebrate it with your pets, it totally makes sense to us. Easter is a holiday that celebrates spring, and what dog doesn’t get excited when it’s finally warm enough to go for walks without their paws getting cold, and what cat doesn’t get excited by all the new birds to watch building nests and flying by the windows? Our pets might not be able to enjoy the bounty of a traditional candy-filled Easter basket, but these cute Easter-themed pet toys are sure to put a smile on their faces, if only figuratively.

Related story The Beginner’s Guide to Starting a Garden in Your Backyard

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Frisco Easter Bunnies Hide and Seek Dog Toy

Courtesy of Chewy

This bunny burrow puzzle toy is ideal for medium to large dog breeds. Each squeaky bunny is fun to chew on (and will give the real Easter bunny a break from hungry pups!).

Easter Bunnies Hide and Seek Dog Toy $12.98 Buy now

Frisco Plush Egg Dog Toy, 4-count

Courtesy of Chewy

These squeaky plush Easter egg dog toys look cute even when they’re strewn across your living room after a fun play session.

Plush Egg Dog Toy, 4-count $8.98 Buy now

Frisco Easter Flowers Step-In Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip

Courtesy of Chewy

Cats have an instinctual need to scratch, so you might as well choose a cat scratcher that’s bedecked with flowers for your home.

Easter Flowers Step-In Cat Scratcher $12.98 Buy now

Snicky Snaks Organic Oven Baked Carrot Cake Dog Treats

Courtesy of Chewy

Easter candy is a big no for pets, but these baked, organic carrot cake dog treats (free from corn, soy, wheat, rawhide, and more) are one healthy seasonal snack your furry friends can enjoy.

Carrot Cake Dog Treats $6.99 Buy now

Frisco Easter Spring Tennis Ball Dog Toy

Courtesy of Chewy

Affordable and adorable, these flowered tennis balls are the ultimate Easter basket gift for pups who love playing fetch.

Easter Tennis Balls $5.48 Buy now

Peeps Easter Bunny Dog Costume

Courtesy of Chewy

If your dog will tolerate it, treat them (and, let’s be honest, yourself and your Instagram followers) to this chic pink Peeps Easter bunny pet costume.

Peeps Easter Bunny Dog Costume $12.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: