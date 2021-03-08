QVC Is Having a Plant Sale Just In Time For Spring & These Are 6 Of Our Favorite Finds

We’ve never thought of buying plants at QVC before, but it turns out, that was our mistake. Sure, we’ve relied on them for purchasing everything from Le Creuset cookware to patio furniture and Theraguns, but live plants? It turns out that QVC really does sell everything, including a large selection of potted plants, flowering shrubs, trees, and vegetable plants for your garden, and a bunch of them are on sale just in time for planting your garden this spring.

If you’re new to the world of gardening, never fear. Each plant comes with a care guide, and QVC also helps take the guesswork out of figuring out when to plant things in your garden. They’ll ship your plant to you only when it’s ready to be planted, based on your location. The free shipping and handling makes the deal even better.

Did we mention that they’re currently offering $10 off your first order with code OFFER? It looks like now’s the time to stock up on succulents, strawberries, and flowers!

Phillip Watson’s Cut and Plant Succulent Sedum Mat

Courtesy of QVC

If you want to cover up a lot of space without having to buy a billion small plants individually, try a cut-to-fit succulent sedum mat. Each one is 10″x20″, and you can use them to fill in random ugly places in your garden or yard. The plants are easy to care for and can survive winter and summer in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 10.

Cut and Plant Succulent Sedum Mat $21.96 Buy now

Roberta’s Infinity Crape Myrtle Proven Winners Live Plant

Courtesy of QVC

This vibrant potted plant has pink or purple blossoms (your choice) that bloom all summer long. The flowers attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden, and the plant is hardy in USDA zones 6 through 11.

Crape Myrtle Proven Winners Plant $26.73 Buy now

Phillip Watson Designs Tropical Peach Hibiscus Live Plant

Courtesy of QVC

This potted hibiscus plant has lush peach flowers that blossom in the summer months. It comes with a guide to planting and care instructions. It’s only able to be planted outside in USDA hardiness zones 9-11, but since it’s in a container, you can bring the plant inside during the colder months and let it bask in the sun during the summer.

Peach Hibiscus Container Plant $27.12 Buy now

Cottage Farms 30-Piece Mega Strawberry Live Plant Collection

Courtesy of J. Sibiga Photography/Flickr

Freshly picked strawberries always taste sweeter than the ones you buy at the store, so why not try growing them yourself? If you’ve got a large garden or plenty of deck or balcony space for containers, this 30-piece strawberry plant collection, featuring two varieties of berry, is for you. It will produce a harvest from spring through fall.

30-Piece Strawberry Plants $19.78 Buy now

Phillip Watson Designs 3-Piece Sweet Cherry Tomatoes Live Plants

Courtesy of QVC

This set of three tomato plants includes red Fantastico cherry tomatoes, Yellow Pear tomatoes, and dark red Chocolate Sprinkles tomatoes. You can grow them in containers, garden beds, and even hanging baskets, so what’s your excuse for depriving yourself of sun-sweet, ripe tomatoes all summer long?

3-Piece Sweet Cherry Tomato Plants $22.20 Buy now

Barbara King 2-Piece Reblooming Lilac Josee Live Plants

Courtesy of QVC

Is there anything better than the smell of lilacs in the spring? This set of two potted lilac plants will bring the lavender-pink blossoms and signature scent to your garden, for those who live in hardiness zones 3 through 9. This variety blooms heavily in the spring but will grow flowers throughout the summer and into early fall.

2-Piece Reblooming Lilac Josee Live Plants $45.42 Buy now

