Ina Garten-Approved Lodge Just Launched 5 New Cast Iron Grill Accessories

Any pro chef will tell you that the simplest and most efficient way to up your cooking game is by having the right kitchen tools. Equipment is everything, people! In the same way that you would never expect a basketball player to be a star without a hoop, a chef should always have the correct utensils at their disposal. One of our all-time favorite chefs is Ina Garten and she’s openly shared how much she loves her Lodge cast iron skillet. Well, ahead of grilling days on the patio or backyard, Lodge just dropped five new cast iron grill accessories that will surely enhance your cooking experience. The impressive new items, including a grill topper and burger press, are already on our must-have list and we think you’ll love them too. Ready, set, grill!

Kickoff Cast Iron Grill

Take the grilling fun wherever you go! This portable cast-iron grill is perfect for tailgating or picnics. The two-piece set comes pre-seasoned and requires no assembly.

Buy Now $99.95 Buy now

Cast Iron Smoker Skillet

Want to achieve the perfect smoky flavor? This smoker is the tool for you. Load the smoker with wood chips and watch the magic happen.

Buy Now $24.95 Buy now

6.25 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Burger Press

Is it really BBQ season without grilled burgers? The answer is a firm ‘no.’ This burger press will make sure all of your patties are an even thickness and cooked precisly.

Buy Now $19.95 Buy now

12 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Dual Handle Grilling Basket

Put an end to accidentally dropping veggies through the grill grates with this grilling basket.

Buy Now $34.95 Buy now

Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Topper

Use this topper to keep your foods contained as you grill for a low fuss experience.

Buy Now $29.95 Buy now

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

And of course, if you haven’t already, take a cue from Ina Garten and add this classic skillet to your collection.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle, 10.25", Black $23.04 on Amazon.com Buy now

