Costco Is Selling a Gas Fire Pit That Will Turn Your Backyard Into an Oasis

If a solid year of pandemic living has taught us anything, it’s that we want (and desperately need) our own outdoor oasis. We want to be splashing in a pool with our family, lounging in the backyard while reading a good book, or hanging out in the evening with a glass of wine. Especially as the warmer months approach, having a spot to gather around as a family and enjoy the beautiful weather is priceless. That’s why we’re investing in new patio furniture and generally just trying to zhuzh-up our backyard space. Now, we see that Costco has another backyard must-have: a modern, chic gas fire pit.

The popular Instagram account @costco_doesitagain shared the find with its followers writing, “Gas fire pit! $449.99 faux concrete.” It was spotted in-store, but the faux concrete gas fire pit is also available online at Costco.com for the same price — and fans have good things to say about the fire pit online; it has more than 225 5-star ratings. One reviewer wrote, “We bought this spring of 2020 knowing we’d be spending many hours in our backyard. So glad we made the purchase. We love that it is faux so it is easy to move, yet it looks like it’s truly concrete. We can put our feet up or leave drinks on the side and the flames don’t reach that far. We have a large umbrella that we leave open above the pit so we stay nice and toasty. We’ve even sat out in the rain in the PNW with the pit going and it was lovely. We recommend purchasing. It’s been a perfect addition to our backyard get-a-way!”

The fire pit has an electronic pulse ignition for easy lighting and includes lava glass, lava rock filler, and a heavy-duty cover.

Honestly, we’re ready for easy, breezy backyard living again, and thanks to the efficient heating, a gas fire pit can help make hanging out outdoors more enjoyable well before (and after) it’s warm enough to sit outside without a heat source.

