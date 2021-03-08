5 Innovative Women-Owned Brands to Shop at Target

Just on the heels of its insanely chic Levi’s collab launch, Target is no stranger to our credit card. Last month, Target curated a stellar collection of Black-owned brands you could shop (and can still shop). Every product was flagged with a Black-owned badge to let you know who your products were made by. And for Women’s History Month this March, Target is continuing the celebration with a diverse collection of innovative products by women-owned companies. We’ll gladly let Target take all our money if it’s for a good reason.

You can peruse an overview of the top picks here and can further go down a rabbit hole by checking out brands by category. Whether you want to stock up on some new 7-free nail polish from Olive & June, birthday cake cookies from Partake (which is also a Black-owned brand), or salon-worthy hair care by Odele, you have more options than ever to shop cool female-founded brands at Target.

Voting with our wallets is more important that ever, so shop for a good cause (while upgrading your pantry, home or beauty cabinet). Here’s to empowering all the women in our lives not just this month, but every day of the year.

Luxe Locks

Image: Odele.

A newer brand to Target, Odele is a clean line of gender-neutral hair products that’ll help maintain your hair with ease (and make your shower caddy look really chic). The formulas are vegan and each target a different hair type or concern—from curls to frizz.

Odele Smoothing Shampoo - 13 fl oz $11.99 Buy now

Allergen-Free Cookies

Image: Partake.

If you have food allergies, you unfortunately can’t eat most desserts you find at the store. Partake, a Black-owned brand, lets you have your cookies and eat them too with its delicious, vegan and gluten-free treats.

Partake Gluten Free Vegan Birthday Cake Cookies - 5.5oz $4.99 Buy now

Salon-Worthy Nails

Image: Olive & June.

Many of us haven’t seen a salon in a year, but if you’ve used Olive & June products, you can get the same results at home. Stock up on the brand’s gorgeous (& 7-free!) nail polishes that last a full week—if not longer. We also recommend grabbing their innovative nail tool kit to get the best results.

Olive & June Nail Polish - 0.46 fl oz $8.00 Buy now

International-Inspired Home Goods

Image: Chantal.

Target’s always got gorgeous home items, but this Scandinavian-inspired kettle by the brand Chantal is exceptionally stunning for such a utilitarian item. The cordless design is super sleek, it boasts a one-touch operation, and it shuts off once it hits the boiling point.

Chantal 1.8qt Stockholm Electric Kettle - Blue Cove $69.99 Buy now

Next-Level Skincare

Image: Winky Lux.

If you’re a fan of Winky Lux’s iconic color-changing balms, then now’s the perfect opportunity to try out their recently launched sensorial skin care collection. The gentle line includes this rose water and kiwi-fruit extract cleanser that melts makeup like magic without stripping your skin of its natural oils (and looks downright gorgeous), a fun and effective bubbling face mask, and a Vitamin-C packed toner—no drying alcohol here.

Winky Lux Petal Facial Cleanser - 4.9 fl oz $26.99 Buy now

