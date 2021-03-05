Get the Chic Boho Egg Chair Trending on TikTok & More Affordable Patio Finds at This Surprising Place

Here’s some news guaranteed to make your day: Spring is finally just around the corner! That means everyone’s favorite season—patio season—will be here before you know it, so it’s time to start refreshing your space. Whether you need to completely deck out your backyard from scratch or just need a few new additions, we just spotted the ultimate place to score insanely affordable patio furniture for a steal. If you haven’t checked out QVC recently, you’re seriously missing out on unreal outdoor deals.

ICYMI, QVC has just about everything you could ever dream of, including a ton of exclusives you can’t find anywhere else. From royal-approved lookalikes for Meghan Markle’s go-to Rothy’s flats to a must-have rapid egg cooker from the brand behind the TikTok-famous waffle maker, the e-tailer is full of things you never knew you needed—the outdoor section included.

Creating the backyard oasis of your dreams will be a cinch thanks to QVC’s already low prices on patio furniture and accessories, and to make things even more irresistible, a ton of things are marked down too. Full patio sets, an egg-shaped chair similar to the one going viral on TIkTok, and fire pits are just a few items you can snag for cheap. Insider tip: First time customers can get $10 off their first order with the code OFFER (exclusions apply) so you can get even more savings.

Ahead, check out the best deals you can score at QVC to prep your patio for spring—maybe the sooner you bring out the patio furniture, the earlier winter will go away?

TikTok-Approved Piece

TikTok can’t get enough of boho egg chairs, and neither can we. It turns out that there’s an outdoor version that’s perfect for curling up with a book, cocktail, or perhaps a nap. Available in three colors.

Flowerhouse Hanging Egg Patio Chair w/ Stand $388.97 Buy now

Casual & Sleek

If you’re in need of new patio furniture, look no further than this complete set. It seats 4 and comes with a coffee table perfect for outdoor dining or board games—and it even comes with the cushions and pillows so you’ll be ready to entertain right out of the box. It’s transitional enough to work in a modern or traditional space alike.

Nunzio 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set w/Accent Pillows by Valerie $547.99 Buy now

Spacious Umbrella

While we love warmer weather, we don’t love the sunburns that come along with it. Along with SPF, the easiest way is to protect yourself from harsh sun rays is a trusty umbrella. This extra-large version will easily shade two people, and it’s a cinch to operate. It also comes with a cover to protect it when not in use. Bonus: It’s on sale.

ATLeisure 9' Elegant Flexible Dome Patio Umbrella with Cover $67.72 Buy now

Chic Herb Garden

Elevate your herb garden with this stylish planter complete with built-in storage. It boasts 4 zones to divide herbs, holds up to 7 pounds, and the slim profile won’t take up valuable space. It comes in four colors ranging from neutral to bright so you can match your patio theme, and yep, this one’s discounted too!

Vegtrug 4 Pocket Slimline Cedar Herb Garden Planter $91.12 Buy now

Cozy Fire Pit

No outdoor space is finished without a next-level fire pit. There’s nothing cozier than warming up around the fire and roasting marshmallows, and this durable fire pit will help you do that for years to come.

Pure Garden 37 $164.40 Buy now

