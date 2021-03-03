These TikTok-Famous Jeans from The Gap Are ‘Worth the Hype’—& They’re Up to 40% Off

When TikTok says something is worth the hype, you don’t ask any questions. Remember the Lizzo-approved booty-lifting leggings? A game changer. Such is the case with a video about a pair of super affordable jeans from The Gap that look good on everyone—and better yet, they’re on sale! Let’s be real: Shopping for jeans is a literal chore (it shouldn’t be), but this must-have pair from The Gap will make you want to ditch the sweatpants for good (seriously).

Related story This Restoration Hardware Couch Is Blowing Up on TikTok, But We Found 4 Dupes That Are Way More Affordable

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

TikTok user @hkonopka posted a video raving about the Gap’s High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans, and after watching her glowing review, you’ll never want to shop for another pair of denim ever again. “Trust me, you need to buy them,” she says. “They’re worth the hype.” They retail for up to $90 dollars, but you can get them for as cheap as $44 and with an extra 40 percent off. Say what?

@hkonopka Make these jeans blow up. When I tell u I’m obsessed ♬ original sound – Haley Konopka

Image: Gap.

They come in a variety of washes from black to distressed light wash, so you can snag ’em all.

High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans $56.00 Buy now

Image: Gap.

High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans $53.00 Buy now

These jeans come in regular, tall, and petite styles as well so you can get the perfect fit. Bonus: The jeans are part of the brand’s Washwell program, which uses 20 percent less water than traditional wash methods. We don’t know how long the sale is going on for, so we recommend hopping on these ASAP.

We can’t get enough of products going viral on TikTok—from kitchen gadgets to couches—so we’ll make sure to share what’s trending next so you can get in on the trend as soon as it starts.

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: