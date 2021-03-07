Pet parents know: Sometimes, you brainfart and completely forget to restock on kibble for your pup. And when you do run out? It becomes a mad dash to the store to haul a 50-pound bag of dog food into your trunk. That’s why having a go-to shop online — especially one that offers auto-ship and recurring delivery options — is so imperative. It not only saves you from stress, but it could also save you money — if you order from the right online store, of course.

So, where are the best places to buy dog food online?

Yes, the usual suspects like Amazon, Petco, and Chewy are great options. Amazon has a “Subscribe & Save” option that, as it suggests, allows you to set up automatic deliveries and simultaneously save you a few bucks. Chewy, which partnered with PetSmart a few years ago, also offers 5 to 10 percent savings with every auto-ship order. And Petco is great for ordering traditional dog food and products, while also offering free shipping on most orders over $35.

What you might not know, however, is the internet is chock full of other great online shops for dog food. In search of all-natural kibble? Jinx, which launched last year, sells a premium, all-natural dry dog food that boasts lean meat and plant-based proteins, veggies, essential vitamins and minerals. Want to spoil your fur baby with fresh, custom dog food made from real, human-grade ingredients? Check out the Farmer’s Dog.

And the list doesn’t end there.

Ahead, we’ve gathered the best places to buy dog food online.

Amazon

As we mentioned, Amazon is a fantastic place to order dog food. Here, you’ll find a variety of dog foods (we’re talking hundreds of dog food options) that fit any budget (from the affordable Purina ProPlan to the higher-priced Blue Buffalo). But Amazon’s biggest draw is its Subscribe & Save option, which allows you to save 5 percent on your first delivery and up to 10 percent on repeat deliveries — no extra fees required, and you can cancel anytime.

Chewy

At Chewy, you’ll find it all: dog food, treats, toys, even pet DNA tests. But what’s so appealing about Chewy is they not only offer free one- to three-day shipping on orders over $49, but they also offer 30 percent off your first auto-ship, followed by 5 percent off future auto-ship orders.

The Farmer’s Dog

Considered the best online shop for fresh, homemade dog food deliveries by Canine Journal, the Farmer’s Dog delivers “balanced, freshly made pet food” that feature real food such as human-grade meat and veggies made fresh in USDA kitchens. The food is delivered within days of cooking (meaning, nothing’s ever deep-frozen or stored on a shelf for months), and shoppers can opt in for personalized, vet-designed plans customized to your dog’s needs.

PetPlate

Speaking of fresh-cooked dog food and personalized meal plans delivered to your doorstop on your schedule, PetPlate‘s mission is to feed dogs real food. “That’s why our meals are always made with high-quality, human-grade, whole food ingredients — no different from what you would feed the rest of your family,” PetPlate’s website states.

Nom Nom

At Nom Nom, each meal is formulated by a vet and made with “fresh, whole ingredients and targeted vitamins and minerals for folks with paws.” And at Nom Nom, not only are the meals made with carefully sourced ingredients (from U.S. growers and suppliers), but they’re also delivered in ready-to-serve, fully recyclable packaging (including even the insulated packing material). Currently, Nom Nom sells a variety pack for $15 that includes four recipes in 150-gram meal bags. They also offer free shipping on orders over $30.

Ollie

Ollie is a homemade dog food delivery service, similar to the Farmer’s Dog. And, similar to Nom Nom, Ollie works with veterinarians to formulate their four different recipes, which are Association of American Feed Control Officials-approved. Ollie ships every four or eight weeks and offers auto-shipping that you can pause, skip or cancel anytime.

Spot & Tango

High-quality fresh dog food company Spot & Tango sells what’s considered one of the best shelf-stable fresh dry dog foods, UnKibble. Made with 100 percent whole foods, the vet-developed dog food is described as the “freshest dry dog food ever” — and you can get it delivered straight to your door once a month.

Tailored

For personalized all-natural kibble, turn to Tailored, where they personalize their recipes to your pet’s age, weight, allergies, health concerns, and more. And currently, Tailored is offering free shipping and 70 percent off your first bag. Plans start at $25 per month.