The Best Dishwasher Pods for a Spotless Clean

One thing most people can agree on? Washing dishes is a hassle—and if you’re using a dishwasher, you’ll most likely need to pre-rinse. The solution? Dishwasher pods, which will leave everything spotless without having to put in extra scrubbing power yourself. Dishwasher pods also eliminate waste and the need to dose out the right amount yourself—and therefore prevent using too much soap.

Whether you’re looking for a natural dishwasher detergent, powerful ones that can tackle burnt-on messes, or ones in jumbo sizes, you can find one for your cleaning needs. To make your life even easier, you can even purchase a subscription so you never have to think about buying them again.

1. Finish All In 1, Dishwasher Detergent This family-size pack includes 94 pods, so you won’t have to restock as often (or run out). These hard-working detergent pods offer a deep clean and can tackle everything from greasy messes to burnt-on food with ease. The individually wrapped pods take the guesswork out of dosing detergent, so you won’t use too much or too little. Image: Finish. Finish All In 1, Dishwasher Detergent $12.14 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Amazon Brand – Solimo Dishwasher Detergent Pacs, Fresh Scent, 85 Count These generic dishwashing pods offer the same powerful clean for a fraction of the cost. You’ll get 85 pods in the container, so you should have enough to last months. These pods boast a fresh scent and can even remove stuck-on food so you don’t have to do the dreaded pre-wash. Image: Amazon. Amazon Brand - Solimo Dishwasher Detergent Pacs… $12.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods, ActionPacs Detergent, Fresh, 62 Count This is a brand you can always trust when it comes to cleaning your dishes. This platinum version goes the extra mile if you need extra cleaning backup. They can even remove food that’s been set for 24-hours, which will eliminate the need for pre-washing and will also save water. Small, but important feature: The wrapping is easy to remove. Image: Cascade. Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods, ActionPacs… $16.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Puracy Platinum Dishwasher Detergent Pods You don’t have to sacrifice efficacy if you want to go natural. These eco-friendly dishwashing pods boast plant-powered ingredients that don’t contain harsh chemicals, but work just as hard as other detergents. This dishwashing pods will not only leave dishes sparkling clean, but they won’t leave behind pesky residue or water spots. One bag takes care of 50 loads. Image: Puracy. Puracy Platinum Dishwasher Detergent Pods $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now