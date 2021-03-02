These Birkenstock Dupes Have A Chic Espadrille Twist & They’re 60% Off at Nordstrom

Whether you’re a Birkenstock-dupe addict or you’ve wanted to give the German shoe a whirl but think they’re not for you, listen up. We just discovered the ultimate Birkenstock dupes at Nordstrom (they just marked down a bunch of must-have items, BTW)—and they have a chic, Espadrille twist that give these sandals a more sophisticated silhouette. And, they’re 60 percent off, which brings the price tag down to just $39.98.

These cute spring-ready shoes cost almost as much as actual Birkenstocks at full price, but it’s safe to say you’ll never get the real deal for this cheap. Unfortunately, the other stylish prints have sold out already (as of yesterday) , but this sleek white pair is still up for grabs—they’re perfect for the warmer weather ahead. Plus, they’ll go with everything in your closet and your pedi will pop against the fresh white!

If you’re looking for a trendier pair of Birks that aren’t as clunky as typical styles, look no further than these detailed sandals. Who knows how long these sweet slides will stay in stock, so we recommend not wasting any time adding these to your cart.

