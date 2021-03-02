Martha Stewart Just Launched a New Footwear Line And It’s Surprisingly Practical

When we think about Martha Stewart, “practical” isn’t the first word that comes to mind. She’s the type of person who gives sequined cross-body phone cases to her friends on a whim (including Snoop Dogg) and who creates their own line of CBD products for pets (yes, she really did that). So when we heard she was launching a footwear line, we were a little skeptical. What sort of shoes would Stewart reccomend for, say, a day of eating caviar on a private jet? But we were pleasantly surprised to see just how practical – and comfortable – her footwear line with Easy Spirit is.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The shoes aren’t just practical. There’s also a few rather chic options, even if they’re fashionable in a sort of norm-core way. And honestly, after the year we’ve all had, can we just agree that life’s too short to wear uncomfortable shoes?

There are options you could easily wear to a nice dinner out, a few pairs perfect for stomping around in the garden, and lots of shoes that are made for lazy days and running errands. Many of the styles even come in wide width sizes for the Hobbit-footed among us (like yours truly). Take a look at some of our favorites from the Martha Stewart Easy Spirit collection below.

Martha Stewart Zuri Wedge Sandals

Courtesy of Easy Spirit

These woven wedges come in red and gold. They’re the perfect heels for people who usually hate wearing heels, and look like they’d be great to wear on vacation when you want to look cute but also know you’ll been walking what feels like a million miles each day while sightseeing.

Martha Stewart Zuri Wedge Sandals $95.00 Buy now

Martha Stewart Sprinkle Rain Booties

Courtesy of Easy Spirit

These ankle-height rain boots will keep your feet dry when you’re working out in the yard or running errands on a drizzly day. We love the pop of floral print!

Martha Stewart Sprinkle Rain Booties $69.00 Buy now

Martha Stewart Greta Eco Knit Ballet Flats

Courtesy of Easy Spirit

These cushioned leopard-print flats are made of a breathable, recycled knit material. They’d be great shoes for traveling through the airport – easy to take on and off, and comfortable without looking like bedroom slippers.

Martha Stewart Greta Eco Knit Ballet Flats $79.00 Buy now

Martha Stewart Tgarden Clogs

Courtesy of Easy Spirit

Slip-resistant, waterproof, and easy to put on, these gardening clogs will make your outdoor chores a breeze.

Martha Stewart Tgarden Clogs $59.00 Buy now

Martha Stewart Francey Slip On Sandals

Courtesy of Easy Spirit

We get major ’90s vibes from these slip-on sandals, and that’s not a bad thing.

Martha Stewart Francey Slip On Sandals $79.00 Buy now

