We Just Discovered Lookalikes for Meghan Markle’s Favorite Washable Flats & They’re Half the Price

Meghan Markle is already kind enough to wear non-designer things that we an actually afford. One of those items is her go-to Rothy’s flats, which are made of recycled plastic water bottles—and wait for it—they’re machine washable. The $125+ price tag isn’t high-end designer steep, but it’s certainly not something you’d buy without thinking over. Now, you don’t have to think twice about adding them to your cart because we just discovered almost exact lookalikes for Markle’s Rothy’s flats— and they’re half the price (!).

Cloudsteppers, a brand by Clarks, has a line of eco-friendly, washable flats (sound familiar?) that look nearly identical to the royal-approved footwear. They’re just $62, and that’s not even a discounted price. These comfy and chic slip-on flats come in five colors—ranging from solid black (Markle’s go-to pick) to a range of animal-print styles we could totally see Markle sporting too.

CLOUDSTEPPERS by Clarks Washable Knit Slip-Ons - Carly Dream $62.00 Buy now

Bonus: First time QVC customers can save $10 by using the code OFFER at checkout (exclusions apply), so that brings these already affordable Rothy’s lookalikes down to just $52. Now, that’s a deal too good to pass up.

If you want something trendier, Cloudsteppers even has a stylish camo print (in two colors)—another one of Rothy’s popular styles. We’re obsessed with these casual kicks because they’re so versatile—they pair just as well with jeans as they do with a dress or skirt. These days, all we want to wear is comfy footwear that feels like slippers—heels, what are those?

We’re all about scoping out dupes of cult-favorite items—we also spotted fuzzy Birkenstock dupes at QVC too recently— so we’ll keep you posted on more lookalikes that we come across. Why pay three times the price when you can get the same exact look for less? After all, that means you can get more shoes for the price of one. Math is kinda fun when it involves saving money while shopping, right?

