We Just Discovered a Secret Spot to Snag the Cutest Easter Décor & a Ton of Things Are on Sale

Peter Cottontail will be paying a visit in just a month (finally, spring is almost here!), which means it’s time to take down the Valentine’s décor you still have up and switch it out for some adorable Easter decorations. While you may have a collection of cute Easter items already, if you’re like us, you can’t resist adding a new wreath or figurine to your cart. It’s always more enticing when something is seriously affordable or discounted, and we just happened to find a secret place to score cute Easter décor for a fraction of the cost. If you haven’t checked out QVC recently, it’s overflowing with precious bunny-themed and spring décor that’ll make you want to hop on over to the site right now.

If you don’t have QVC bookmarked, you’re seriously missing out on a ton of hidden gems. From the TikTok-famous Dash egg cooker to dupes for the fuzzy Birkenstocks, the deal site has a bunch of must-have items for a steal. The home goods and holiday décor selection certainly doesn’t disappoint, and since we’re going to be celebrating Easter at home yet again, why not add some holiday cheer to your space with some fun new (and insanely affordable) Easter accessories? Whether you’re looking for a new gorgeous wreath or creative ways to add some spring curb appeal to your yard, there’s something for every part of your home.

If you need a little extra motivation to shop, first time QVC customers get $10 off their first order with the code OFFER (exclusions apply). QVC is also offering four easy pays on Easter décor through March 7th to make things a little easier on your wallet.

Peep (wink, wink) the sweetest Easter décor picks from QVC below that you won’t be able to pass up—everything is $40 and under. And make sure to check out the selection of gourmet meats, desserts, and other foods that’ll make your Easter feast a breeze.

Whimsical Wreath

Image: QVC.

Adorn your front door with this eggcellent wreath, which adds a touch of springtime flair without going into the cheesy territory. It’s the perfect preppy accent.

Wood Curl Egg Hunt Wreath by Valerie $41.50 Buy now

Decorative Display

Image: QVC.

Show off your favorite candle or another decorative accent with this polka-dotted pedestal, complete with a bunny-ear-accented dome. It’s 16 percent off as well, so what are you waiting for?

2-Piece Ceramic Bunny Polka Dot Lift with Dome by Valerie $19.84 Buy now

Cookie-Shaped Figures

Image: QVC.

Got a sweet tooth? These cookie-shaped Easter characters should satisfy your craving without the cavities. Group them together or separately on your mantel, a bookshelf, or in a window. Bonus: They’re 16 percent off!

Set of 3 Easter Cookie Figures by Valerie $16.47 Buy now

Hoppy Yard Decor

Image: QVC.

Dress up your flowerbeds with these charming bunny yard stakes. As if you weren’t already convinced to snatch up these cuties, here’s an extra incentive: They’re 52 percent off.

Barbara King Set of 3 Metal Indoor/Outdoor Bunny, Egg or Carrot Stakes $16.16 Buy now

Pastel Tree

Image: QVC.

If you’re already missing your precious Christmas tree, then you need this pretty pastel Easter version. Unlike an 8-foot evergreen, this one is tabletop-sized so it won’t take up precious floor real estate—and no assembly is required.

Easter Egg Tree in Picket Fence Pot by Valerie $25.98 Buy now

