Hurry, Meghan Markle’s Favorite Affordable Jewelry Brand Has 20% Off Everything Today Only—Including Her Go-To Ring

Meghan Markle may have every designer brand at her disposal, but she keeps things low key (yet still chic!) with a mix of affordable fashion finds that we can actually buy too—thanks, Meghan! Her list of wallet-friendly faves is ever growing: the Madewell Transport tote, MOTHER Jeans, and Rothy’s eco-friendly flats. Now, you can add some royal-approved jewelry into your rotation because her favorite affordable (and woman-owned) jewelry brand, Missoma, has 20 percent off today only. And things are selling out fast, so don’t wait another second to shop.

Markle’s been seen in Missoma’s stunning stacking rings, so that means we’re buying stacking rings. Kate Middleton is also a fan of the brand, as are a bunch of other A-list celebs—from Gigi Hadid to Cindy Crawford. So, that means these pieces must be worth it.

Long gone are the days where your only option for on-trend pieces are cheap ones that tarnish immediately. Enter Missoma, which hits that in-between price point so you can get high-quality pieces often for $100 or less (on sale). The brand is widely known for its ultra affordable 14-carat gold and silver vermeil collections, the lowest price point, but they also offer fine jewelry, which runs upwards of $500. Still not bad if you’re looking for an investment item.

To get the discount, use the code FEELGOOD20 at checkout. Reminder: The sale ends today, so it’s time to get shopping. Ahead, check out some royal-approved finds, along with some things Markle would totally wear.

Empowering Ring

Image: Missoma.

Many of Markle’s Missoma dainty stacking rings are no longer available, but this eye-catching open heart ring she’s worn is still available. This amulet ring is just $92 on sale, and sizes are selling out fast. Made with striking 18-carat gold vermeil and white cubic zirconia, this open-heart ring is a symbol of love, friendship, and passion and it will last for years to come. It’s the perfect everyday ring that’ll go with everything.

Elegant Bracelet

Image: Missoma.

Markle paired her Missoma ring with this equally stunning and simple bracelet. Wear it solo or wear it with a few more bracelets.

Geometric Earrings

Image: Missoma.

While we’re not sure if Markle owns Missoma earrings, we bet she’d wear these. Everyone needs a pair of sleek, lightweight hoops, and these ones offer a modern twist on classic hoops. Totally up Markle’s alley.

Wavy Hoops

Image: Missoma.

If you’re into Kate Middleton’s style, you can get her favorite lava-inspired hoops as well:

