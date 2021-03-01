Target’s Limited-Edition Home Collection With Levi’s Gives Denim a Chic Upgrade— & We Want Everything

When Target drops a limited-edition designer collaboration, don’t expect it to stay on shelves for long. Whether it’s their exclusive Hatch maternity collection or Easter decor, things always fly off the shelves. We predict such will be the case with the latest denim-chic Levi’s collection, which includes durable and thoughtfully made goods from home and kitchen decor to clothing— and even must-have accessories for your pup. We didn’t think we could feed our denim obsession any more until now, but we’re so here for it.

From a sherpa-lined butterfly and bean bag chair that’ll give your favorite teen room trend an adult makeover to chambray-inspired kitchen dinnerware, this collection makes the Americana trend look more stylish than ever before. Hurry, though—it’s limited edition, so when it’s gone, it’s gone forever.

Spring is just around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home with some new wallet-friendly finds from the made-for-Target Levi’s line. The exclusive all-American collection also features non-home items like cozy pajamas, adorable kids items, stationery, and more. Ahead, check out the best picks from the home line that we can’t live without (and we know you can’t either).

Retro-Chic Chair

Image: Target.

If you never thought you’d buy a bean bag chair or butterfly chair again, you’ll change your mind once you see this stylish chair. Lined with cozy sherpa, it’s the perfect place to take a nap, cuddle up with a book, or enjoy your morning coffee. It even boasts a cushiony headrest for another layer of comfort.

Sherpa Butterfly Chair with Headrest Cream - Levi's® x Target $150.00 Buy now

Cozy Throw

Image: Target.

One can never have too many throws. Add something blue to your couch with this striped throw that’ll keep you warm and toasty.

Striped Sherpa Throw Blanket Light Blue $30.00 Buy now

Sleek Bar Cart

Image: Target.

Not everything in the collection features Levi’s iconic denim. This copper bar cart is a nod to the classic American craftsmanship Levi’s is known for and is sure to take your at-home bar to the next level instantly. It’s also Forest Stewardship Council Certified, which means it’s part of the organization’s mission to make products that are better for you and the environment.

Metal & Wood Bar Cart Aged Copper Finish - Levi's® x Target $150 Buy now

Artisan Serving Bowl

Image: Target.

If your food presentation isn’t as good as the food tastes, then your meal just might not wow the crowd as much as it should. Show off salads, pastas, or fruits in this gorgeous ceramic serving bowl that looks like it was handmade. Bonus: It’s dishwasher- and microwave- safe. Make sure to add the matching dinnerware to your cart as well.

Medium Distressed Ceramic Serving Bowl Neutral/Blue - Levi's® x Target $15.00 Buy now

Durable Rugs

Image: Target.

No need to fork out hundreds of dollars on an area rug to dress up your floors. These $25 accent rugs will add a pop of color and texture to create zones in your home—from your bedside to the front door.

2'x3' Striped Woven Jute Scatter Rug with Border Beige/Blue - Levi's® x Target $25 Buy now

