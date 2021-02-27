Jennifer Garner Loves Alo Leggings & Their Bestselling Items Are On Sale For Up To 40% Off Now

With the temperature beginning to rise most of us are looking forward to finally being able to go for a run outside without the need to excessively layer up. OK, maybe you’re not exactly jumping for joy at the thought of exercising but even if you aren’t, your leisurewear for binge-watching days is probably due for an upgrade. And so begins the quest for finding the perfect pair of leggings — you know the ones — the pair that fits juussssttt right and makes you feel great (plus, totally confident in your skin). We always take celeb recommendations seriously and if an A-lister has been spotted multiple times wearing the same brand, it’s pretty much guaranteed that we’ll be adding it to our closets ASAP. And Jennifer Garner’s go-to brand for leggings, Alo, has select styles on sale now for up to 40 percent off.

Alo leggings are loved by many celebs, and when it has so many stamps of approval from our favorite stars we know that it’s a worthy investment. Luckily, the athleisure is discounted and includes so many items we can’t wait to wear. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks that will make you look star-worthy on your next workout sesh or lounging around the house. Enjoy!

High-Waist Moto Legging

Image: Alo

These sculpting Airbrush Moto leggings feature contouring mixed-media panels that we’re obsessed with. With trendy mesh, mixed matte/shine fabric, and a high-waisted band, what more could we need?

Row Long Sleeve

Image: Alo

Sometimes you purchase a cute sports bra that deserves to be shown off but you’re not exactly ready to bear that much skin. This stunning mesh long sleeve is a stylish way to cover up and still flaunt what you’re wearing underneath.

Endear Bra

Image: Alo

The design of this sports bra is cute and color-blocked, which we love for those days when you want to have a slightly more chic workout look.

High-Waist Sequence Legging

Image: Alo

The reflective details on these leggings are so unique and flattering, it’s a fashion moment you’ll love.

Clarity Long Sleeve

Image: Alo

For chilly nights when you’re running errands or going for a stroll, this long sleeve is the perfect cozy addition to your wardrobe.

