Costco Is Selling an Outdoor Table + Cooler That’s Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining

Springtime is nearly here which means that we’re preparing ourselves for late-night conversations on the porch and cuddling up with a good book outside during the day. If you’re anything like us, you’ve been spending a lot of time inside the house over the last few months and your outside decor is in desperate need of a facelift. While backyard furniture can usually cost you a pretty penny at places such as Wayfair, Costco is always our go-to when it comes to practical and affordable home decor. And we recently spotted a new item sold at the warehouse giant that we’re head over heels for: a Keter Patio Cooler and beverage cart.

Popular Costco fan account @costcosisters shared the finds on Instagram, writing, “Check out this @keterofficial cooler/beverage cart!🍻🧃 Such a great find!😎 $200 (📍Burbank).”

The sleek cart has so many features we’re excited about including 360-degree wheels, the folding top-shelf, and the 24-hour temperature isolation that will keep your drinks cool all day without a hitch. Ah, we can see our family nights now. A charcuterie board on one shelf, a perfectly chilled drink in the cooler, and us living our best life.

Look, as we continue to work from home it can be difficult to drag yourself away from your desk and actually manage to go outside (trust us, we get it). With an addition as simple as this to your home, you’ll have more of an incentive to get some sun and spend some much-needed time outdoors.

Costco members can snag this stellar new piece at a price point of $200, and TBH it’s a deal you won’t want to miss.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

