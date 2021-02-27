Spring is just around the corner, which means that it’s finally time to say goodbye to our winter clothes and make way for lighter and more colorful items to have their time in the sun. The season is all about beautiful pastel colors and breezy vibes, and although that doesn’t mean you need to give your wardrobe a complete makeover, a new accessory here and there never hurts anybody. The quickest and easiest way to elevate your look is with accessories, and purses just happen to be our favorite kind. Well, if you’re anything like us, you’ll want to get your cards out because Kate Spade is having a killer sale with items up to 70 percent off at Nordstrom Rack and you don’t want to miss out.

Kate Spade is one of our favorite brands for unique, cute purses and wallets, and the designer items are versatile enough to match any occasion. Below we’ve rounded up our favorite picks that we’ll be blissfully sporting this spring season. We think you’ll love them too.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Maisie Leather Crossbody Bag

I mean, can we just take a second to admire the pearls on this bag?! The added details plus the dazzling blue color are a perfect duo in our eyes.

Crossbody Ostrich Embossed Wallet

Nothing screams ‘spring’ as much as a precious pastel color like this. This lightweight wallet purse is exactly what you need for errand runs, trips to the park, or any other event.

Hadlee Leather Tote

In need of a new tote? This one is the perfect roomy pick and is so chic — the neutral colors make it incredibly versatile.

Margaux Medium Leather Bifold Wallet

Even if you don’t need a new purse, this wallet just might be the small addition you need to embrace the season in style.

