COVID-19 introduced us all to a new must-have accessory: face masks. At first, we all scurried to find whatever face masks we could manage to score; and as far as disposable mask options, the classic blue medical ones were basically our only option. Since then, tons of new disposable masks have come onto the market, and they’re so much more stylish than the traditionally plain version. Masks are a required part of our wardrobe, so there’s no reason to not make them cute, right?

Below are a few of our favorite stylish disposable masks that add some flair to your look and will help keep you safe in one fell swoop. Masks aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and these packs can be easily carried in your purse and whipped out whenever you’re in need of a refresh.

These garden party masks are the perfect pop of color to wear all spring long and will make any basic outfit look so much more fun.

Animal prints are always in, and these face masks will make you look effortlessly chic and fashionable. Plus, the adjustable nose bridge makes for a secure fit all day.

The evolvetogether masks have become a staple in the wardrobes of many of our favorite celebs, including Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, Katie Homles, and Emily Ratajkowski. This 4-ply construction black mask even has a mask keeper for on-the-go storage.

