The Home Edit’s New Feel-Good Organizing Workbook Is Available for Pre-Order Now—& It’s (Already!) 30 Percent Off

You can read a hundred organizing books, but if you’re like me, you actually need to do the thing to learn how to do it. That’s why I immediately needed to get my hands on The Home Edit’s newest workbook, which officially comes out on March 2nd but is available for pre-order now. I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the magic that’s inside, and IMO, it’s their best book yet (and quite possibly the best organizing book ever). In short: If you’re the kind of person who has to dot every “i,” and cross every “t,” then this book is for you (yes, that’s me). Oh, did I mention it’s 30 percent off already?

This detail-oriented book includes interactive prompts, tips, and activities complete with gold stars to reward yourself for finally tackling the trouble spots you’ve been avoiding in your home. The twelve chapters delve into a different room and all the little nooks and crannies nestled in them that we so often neglect. From organizing toys in the living room to sorting out the linen closet in the bathroom, this handy guide covers all things organizing from A to Z.

Each section begins by asking you how the space makes you feel, what you love, and of course, what you’d like to change about the room. So, it’s essentially an organizing diary. Then, things get really fun with the sketch area, were you can map out how you want to corral your clutter before you actually do it (and then inevitably have to re-do it). If you’re a visual learner like myself, this part will be so satisfying to complete. Each project includes step-by-step tips straight from The Home Edit duo on how to start the project, along with what types of products to equip your new space with (which you can get at The Container Store).

The sections conclude with some positive notes like “Take a deep breath,” so this book is about way more than getting rid of stuff and making a space look Instagram-worthy. It doubles as therapy, and gives you time to stop, unwind and think about all the little accomplishments you’re making.

The chances of The Home Edit revamping my space is slim to none, but this book made me feel like Clea and Joanna were holding my hand along the way. Let’s be honest: Organizing is beyond daunting, but with this approachable guide, it doesn’t have to be.

