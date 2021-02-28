Goop’s $20 Holy Grail Lip Balm Has Thousands on the Waitlist & It’s Finally Back in Stock Today

When we normally talk about Goop, it’s about an OMG-worthy product we could only afford in our wildest dreams. 14-Karat gold vibrator, anyone? This time around, you’ll want to listen up closely because we’ve got news on a must-have $20 Goop beauty item that’s been sold out for months, but it’s finally back in stock. And unlike many outrageous items from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site (don’t get me wrong, they’re still pretty cool to look at), you’ll use this item every single day.

In true Goop fashion, the GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm basically sold out immediately when it launched in December last year and has since racked up a waitlist of thousands of people. Fun fact: One lip balm sold every minute once it launched. This is nothing new for the brand—Goop’s first-ever vibrator sold out earlier this month faster than we could blink. Today, the wait is over because the holy grail lip balm is up for grabs again, but we doubt for long. So, if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on another Goop product that’s just as covetable as the $75 Vagina candle (but a lot more practical), this is it.

Image: Goop.

This cult-favorite lip balm is unlike any other on your nightstand or in your makeup bag. This ultra-nourishing formula wasn’t made overnight—in fact, it took three years to perfect it. “Worth it!” says Gwyneth Paltrow of the time it took to bring this to life. “My lips get really dry in the winter especially, and this balm soothes and moisturizes like nothing else.”

Made with high-quality botanical oils like coconut, argan, and jojoba, shea butter, and pomegranate extract, this creamy, luxe balm will almost instantly bring life to chapped, lackluster lips. Not to mention, the packaging is insanely chic too. You deserve a little treat these days, and for just $20, this is an absolute steal. And who knows how fast it’ll go this time around, so don’t miss out.

