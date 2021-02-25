Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware Brand Just Dropped a Sleek New Collection & It’s (Already!) on Sale at Williams-Sonoma

Since lockdown began (practically a year ago now!) we’ve all spent more time cooking at home than ever before. When it comes to cooking on repeat every night on end, our trusty skillets and pots have had to withstand it all — from late-night grilled cheeses to endless soups all winter long. And let’s just say, it might be time to part to part ways with our beaten-up (it’s not them, it’s us!) and replace them with an upgrade. One of Ina Garten’s favorite cookware brands, All-Clad, just dropped a new Fusiontec Collection and it’s the sign you’ve been waiting for. Plus, did we mention it’s already on sale at Williams Sonoma?!

Not only will these new durable pots and pans replace the run-down items you have in your cabinets, but they’re built to last a lifetime and will look stunning in your kitchen. The iconic cookware brand is a cult-favorite, and it’s not every day that you can find quality items like these on sale — and we don’t think you should miss out. Below we’ve rounded up the must-have items from All-Clad’s new line.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

All-Clad Fusiontec Stockpot, 7-Qt.

Pasta nights are in, and this stockpot is the strong and resistant tool you’ll love using for everything including soup and stew.

All-Clad Fusiontec Soup Pot 4-Qt.

No more excessive waiting for your water to boil quickly and evenly with this soup pot. And the dripless pouring rim is just an added bonus to an already incredible product.

All-Clad Fusiontec Universal Pan 4 1/2-Qt.

If you’re not wanting to splurge on a new kitchen collection, this universal pan will surely be your go-to for all of your cooking needs.

All-Clad Fusiontec Skillet Fry Pan, 9 1/2″

We’ve experienced that annoying moment when our food sticks to the pan, but that won’t be an issue with this skillet’s smooth ceramic finish.

