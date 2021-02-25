There are candles we buy to burn, and then there are candles we buy to put on display because they basically pass as decor. Aldi’s new candles are both.

Aldi just launched a gorgeous collection of Huntington Home ceramic candles, and we’re already itching to get our hands on all of them.

Available in three scents and three designs, Sea Salt & Rain (flame), Pink Hibiscus (stripe) or Buttercream Cupcake (white), these soy-blend candles at Aldi are $5.99 each — a far cry in price from Bath & Body Works‘ single-wick candles, which sell for $14.50 for a 7-ounce, glass jar candle. In other words, they’re a steal.

Want ’em? Then you better get off the couch and make your way to the closest Aldi stat — because these candles are part of this week’s Aldi Finds, meaning they’re available for a very limited time. So, grab them while you can!

And when you’ve burned the candle down, don’t toss it. Reuse it by cleaning out the wax. To do so, scoot out as much of the old wax as you can, put the the jar upside down on a baking pan or cookie sheet lined with a piece of parchment paper, which will absorb the wax. Next, bake them for 10 to 15 minutes at 180 to 190 degrees F. Pull them out of the oven and check the progress; continue heating them if the jar still has a fair amount of wax. Once most has melted out, clean out any remaining wax with a paper towel while the jar is still warm.

