Stylish Welcome Mats That’ll Elevate Your Front Door & Stop Dirt In Its Tracks

Our front door sees a lot of foot traffic throughout the year, so it’s always a good idea to show it some love as it goes through quite a bit of wear and tear. One of the easiest ways to give your entryway an easy face lift is by switching out the welcome mat. Not only do front door mats add some color and character to your home’s front door, but they also serve a practical purpose: keeping dirt out of your home. And the best way to ensure mud, dirt, and other outdoor elements stay outside, is to have a high quality welcome mat that traps it all.

Whether you like to rotate out multiple mats during the year or wear one out until it’s no longer doing its job, there comes a point when you’ll need to buy a new welcome mat. Luckily, there are plenty of different styles to choose from that’ll meet your needs and home’s aesthetic. From whimsical to traditional and even ones just for your pets, there are a variety of welcome mats. Ahead, check out the best front door mats you can buy.

1. Gorilla Grip Original Durable Natural Rubber Door Mat If you don’t want to switch out your mat multiple times a year, you’ll want to get this extra-durable mat. It’s made just for high-traffic foot areas, it’s waterproof, and easy to clean. With this versatile mat, you can set it and forget it—and not have to buy a new one for years (or ever). It’s available in 27 colors and patterns, so you can match it to your front door decor. Image: Amazon. Gorilla Grip Original Durable Natural Rubber Door… $62.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Sierra Concepts Front Door Welcome Mat The latest front door trend: layering doormats. This 2-in-1 set makes it a cinch to achieve the look. The coil and gingham are a match made in door mat heaven and are sure to add some preppy flair to your entryway instantly. It’s non-slip and it’s suitable for indoors too. Image: Amazon. Sierra Concepts Front Door Welcome Mat $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Sierra Concepts 2-Pack Striped Door Floor Mat One of the most important reasons to have a front door mat is to wipe down your shoes. Not all mats do the job as well as this one, though. Made of high quality ribbed polyester, this durable welcome mat will stop most dirt in its tracks before it enters your house. This set of two will give you a backup—or you can place one in your garage or patio as well. Image: Amazon. Sierra Concepts 2-Pack Striped Door Floor Mat $17.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Of course, dogs get their own welcome mat. Made of ultra-absorbent material, this microfiber mat soaks up moisture with ease. So, use it as a cute front door mat to let all know there’s a dog inside, place it under your pup’s water bowl, or use it as a cushion in your dog’s crate. Image: Amazon. Dirty Dog Doormat $32.45 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Natural Coir Doormat Complete your charming front doorstep with this playful front door mat. The patterned edges add visual interest without being too overwhelming.This mat also comes in other colors and patterns—from hearts to sunflowers. Image: Amazon. Natural Coir Doormat $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now