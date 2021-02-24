Meena Harris’ Clothing Line Has A Bridgerton Collection & Now You Can Be the Diamond of the Social Season

Dear reader, it has come to our attention that Meena Harris, founder of Phenomenal and niece of the first-ever female Vice President of the United States, has bestowed upon us a gift that is sure to be the talk of the Ton. We hear from Lady Whistledown that Meena Harris’ Phenomenal clothing line has dropped a Bridgerton-inspired line that is worthy of the queen herself. OK, I’ll spare you from any more of my attempts at speaking like a member of the Regency period high society but I will tell you more about this new merch drop because trust me, you’re going to want it all.

Meena Harris dropped the news on Instagram today writing, “Dear Reader: it’s official, @phenomenal x @bridgertonnetflix is here and this is me from now until season 2.” I mean, same.

The line is comprised of four sweatshirts with famous lines from the Netflix hit series embroidered on the front but our favorite might be this sweatshirt with “I burn for you” written on the front.

Image: Phenomenal.

'I burn for you' Sweatshirt $60 Buy now

Honestly, who doesn’t want to be reminded of that iconic scene every time they walk past a mirror?

Image: Netflix.

This yellow “Dear reader” sweatshirt is also a must-have for any Bridgerton fan.

Image: Phenomenal.

'Dear Reader' Sweatshirt $60 Buy now

We’re not exactly sure when the pieces will become available but you can pre-order them now. Considering I have already added all four pieces to my cart, I would highly recommend pre-ordering ASAP. I’m willing to bet these will go fast.

You can shop the entire collection here.