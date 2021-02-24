This Restoration Hardware Couch Is Blowing Up on TikTok, But We Found 4 Dupes That Are Way More Affordable

Oh, TikTok. When we’re not obsessively scrolling through tasty food trend videos or trying to learn a new dance, we’re busy marveling at everyone’s home decor, and there’s one item that recently caught our eye. It’s the Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa. It’s a squishy, roomy couch that’s made for lounging, and if we’re being honest it makes our current couch look like a medieval torture device/piece of college dorm common area furniture. Unfortunately, we just don’t have the budget for one of the actual RH Cloud couches, which start at about $4k and go up to more than $10k. So we did some digging, and were pleasantly surprised to see that there are actually a lot of affordable cloud couch dupes out there. If you’re looking to upgrade your couch after seeing the Restoration Hardware sofa everywhere on TikTok, take a look at the more affordable lookalikes below. Your dream couch might only be a click away.

Mielke Reversible Modular Corner Sectional

Courtesy of Wayfair

They’re not exactly giving the Mielke corner sectional away, but it’s still less expensive than the original Restoration Hardware couch. The deep white cushions and low arms make this sofa perfect for lounging. It’s also modular, so you can add on seats and ottomans to make it into your dream couch.

Mielke Reversible Modular Corner Sectional $3899.99 Buy now

Houzz Serene Linen Down Filled Cloud Modular Sectional

Courtesy of Houzz

This modular sectional is filled with plush down for the ultimate squishiness. It has four seats and two ottomans, giving the whole family (fur babies included) room to stretch out.

Houzz Serene Linen Down Filled Cloud Modular Sectional $3098.00 Buy now

Wayfair Camacho Modular Corner Sectional

Courtesy of Wayfair

Here’s another roomy sectional from Wayfair, this one with stain-resistant fabric and cushions filled with a down blend. It can be combined with other items in the collection to expand into an even bigger sofa, depending on your needs.

Wayfair Camacho Wide Symmetrical Modular Corner Sectional $2299.99 Buy now

Bob’s Furniture Dream Modular 5 Piece Sectional

Courtesy of Bob’s Furniture

This gray, 5-piece sectional provides plenty of space for sprawling out while you watch TV or sit around chatting with friends, and the price can’t be beat.

Bob's Furniture Dream Modular 5 Piece Sectional $2497.00 Buy now

