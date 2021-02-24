Oprah’s Favorite Black-Owned Beauty Butter Has Been Sold Out for Months, But Now It’s at Nordstrom

You know the drill: The second Oprah dubs something as one of her favorite things, it sells out before you can blink. Such was the case with the 54 Thrones African beauty butter on her list last year, which has been sold out on Amazon for months. Well, the days of flaky winter hands are finally over because in honor of Black History Month, Nordstrom is now carrying the luxe, Black-owned brand, along with 11 others. Rejoice, dry skin no more!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Aside from Amazon, the only place you can buy these rich skincare treats is directly through the brand’s website, but now you’ve got another option, and we couldn’t be more excited that it’s Nordstrom. These one-of-a-kind lotions, which are infused with majestic African shea butters, are well worth the splurge. Avocado oil and sweet almond oil will bring dull skin back to life like magic, and the soothing scents like Moroccan Blue Tansy + Egyptian Blue Chamomile (which is actually blue in color!) and Nigerian Lemongrass + South African Palmarosa feel like a vacation in a bottle. Something everyone needs right now.

Image: Nordstrom.

Full Size African Beauty Butter Set $80.00 Buy now

While you can buy just one for $24, you can get more bang for your buck with the $80 set of four. Keep ’em all for yourself so you never run out or break up the set and give them to your friends.

Image: 54 Thrones.

Moroccan Blue Tansy + Egyptian Blue Chamomile Beauty Butter $24 Buy now

While it’s a plus to buy this Black-owned brand during Black History Month, we have a feeling you’ll be restocking on this one throughout the year—even better.

Taking into account how fast these skincare must-haves sold out on Amazon last year, we wouldn’t be surprised if round two of Oprah-breaking-the-internet happens again, so grab them while you can! Psst: Oprah’s favorite Sorel hiking boots happen to be 60 percent off at Nordstrom, so might as well add those to your cart too.

And don’t forget to check out the rest of the must-have products from Nordstrom’s Black-owned section.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: