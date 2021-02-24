The Best Eco-Friendly Toothpaste Tablets That Remove the Hassle of Squeezing Out the Last Drop

These days, there are more ways than one to help out the planet. You probably already recycle, use reusable bags at the grocery store, and might even compost. But the products you choose to buy can have an equally large part in saving the environment. There are lots of easy swaps you can make with products you use everyday—and one of the first to consider is toothpaste.

Whether you hate having to squeeze out the last drops of the toothpaste tube or just want to use less plastic at home, using toothpaste tablets are a game changer in your bathroom routine. Instead of buying and wasting plastic each time you run out of toothpaste, simply buy tablet refills. To use, simply bite down, swish around some water (or just wet your toothbrush), and it’ll magically turn into a paste. Best of all, toothpaste tablets are travel-friendly.

Ahead, check out the best toothpaste tablets that’ll make you want to put the toothpaste tube away for good.

1. hello Antiplaque with Whitening Toothpaste If you have sensitive teeth, you don't have to sacrifice a thorough clean. These fluoride-free toothpaste tablets are made with natural ingredients like tea tree oil, natural peppermint, and coconut oil that leave your pearly whites, well, white. They can gently remove stains and plaque so you can put your best smile forward. This set of two comes with 120 tablets total, and you can purchase refills.

2. SIMPLUT Toothpaste Tablets One of the biggest reasons to swap regular toothpaste for tablets? They're travel friendly. These peppermint-flavored versions are perfect for camping, flying, or just everyday use. These tablets are also enriched with vitamins and zero parabens, so you can have peace of mind knowing they're free from harmful ingredients.

3. Chewtabs Baking soda is known to remove stains on everything from your fabric couch to your teeth. These gentle whitening toothpaste tablets are perfect for people with sensitive teeth, as they're free from fluoride. The baking soda can help strengthen enamel and whiten teeth. They come in a refillable glass jar, which will eliminate the plastic toothpaste tube for good.