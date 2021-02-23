Jada Pinkett Smith’s Sustainable Personal Care Line Exclusively Dropped at Target—& Everything’s Under $6

One of my unofficial hobbies is perusing the Target beauty aisle (and TBH, the rest of the store)—I’m like a kid in a candy store. There’s always something new and super affordable to check out—and today, there’s another covetable brand to add to your list. Jada Pinkett Smith’s new sustainable personal care line, Hey Humans, has dropped exclusively at Target, and everything is (somehow) $6 and under. And that’s not all this celeb-founded brand has to offer. It’s gender neutral so your entire family can share (but honestly, you’ll probably want to save it all for yourself), and the packaging is infinitely recyclable.

The clean, vegan line includes four must-have products everyone should stock up on: deodorant, body lotion, toothpaste (including a fluoride-free option), and body wash. These medicine-cabinet staples also offer fun twists on classic scents. Think Apple Matcha, Lavender Vanilla, and Banana Aloe—anyone else feel the need to take a shower right now?

And most importantly, everything, and we mean everything, is made with the environment in mind. The packaging is made with aluminum and paper, meaning these products can be recycled again and again—unlike the beauty industry’s standard PCR plastic packaging.

Taking care of yourself and the planet shouldn’t be expensive, so Hey Humans is finally here so you don’t have to choose between price and sustainability. Ahead, check out the highly anticipated line below so you can treat yourself to a little self-care for under $6! Bonus: Right now at Target, if you spend $20 on beauty products, you’ll get a $5 gift card. If that isn’t a sign from the universe to buy yourself one of everything, I don’t know what is.

Body Wash

Image: Hey Humans.

This ultra-hydrating body wash is perfect for moisturizing dry and combination skin. Jojoba seed oil and essential oils will hydrate flaky, dry skin in no time.

Hey Humans Body Wash Banana Aloe - 14 fl oz $7.39 Buy now

Natural Deodorant

Image: Hey Humans.

Natural deo is here to stay, and this one is going be your new favorite. Unlike many clean deodorants, this one glides on like butter. It’s aluminum- and paraben- free and free of silicones.

Hey Humans Natural Deodorant Apple Matcha - 2oz $5.99 Buy now

Lush Lotion

Image: Hey Humans.

Everyone needs one staple body lotion in their bathroom, and it should be this luxurious formula. Shea butter, Vitamin E, and essential oils will leave skin moisturized all day so you don’t have to reapply.

Hey Humans Body Lotion Lavender Vanilla - 14 fl oz $7.39 Buy now

Refreshing Toothpaste

Image: Hey Humans.

Hey Humans has a fluoride toothpaste and fluoride-free option if you have sensitive teeth. Not only do these hard-working (yet gentle) formulas offer anti-cavity, anti-plaque, and anti-tartar protection, they’ll also leave you with that long-lasting fresh feeling.

Hey Humans Fluoride Toothpaste Wintermint Chill - 3.4oz $4.89 Buy now

