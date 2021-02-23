These Are the Latest Flattering Leggings (& Biker Shorts) Taking Over TikTok & They’re Way Better Than the Booty-Lifting Ones

TBH, I can’t keep up with TikTok anymore. Every morning, I wake up to yet again something I didn’t know I needed and it ends up completely changing my life. Waffle makers, egg cookers—what’s next? Help, I’m beginning to run out of room in my house! A few weeks ago, we discovered Lizzo loves a pair of TikTok-famous booty-lifting leggings, so we immediately bought them and haven’t worn anything since. But now, there’s a new pair trending on TikTok that rivals the OG loungewear bottoms, and dare we say it—they’re better than the butt-lifting leggings.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Meet the cross-band TikTok leggings. The other pair certainly left nothing to the imagination, so if you’re looking for WFH/grocery store leggings that don’t show off everything your mom gave you, you’ll definitely want to add these ones to your cart.

So, what made them go viral? The cross-band design is super flattering around the waist, and they’re definitely not as tight as the first pair of leggings that took the internet by storm. Bonus: They come in biker shorts too!

TikTok user @hannahschlenker was one of the first to share these ultra-flattering leggings with the world. In particular, she raved about Aerie’s Real Me Waisted Crossover Legging, and somehow, they’re not sold out. They’re already pretty affordable at just $44, but there are even cheaper pairs that’ll get you the same look for less. Of course, Amazon’s got a dupe, and they’re just 19 bucks.

These must-have leggings from Aerie are made with ultra-lightweight fabric that moves with you, but stays in place. The product description on Aerie’s website reads, “There aren’t enough heart emojis in the world to describe these,” so do you really need any more convincing to stock up on these game-changing leggings?

And since warmer weather is just around the corner, you’ll also want to grab these under-the-radar biker shorts to hold you over the rest of the year.

Biker shorts have had a major rebirth in the last year, and they’re here to stay. Aerie answered our deepest wardrobe wishes with these summer-ready crossover biker shorts that’ll make warm weather a lot more comfy and breathable.

So, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to slip on some of these TikTok leggings and—well—scroll through TikTok for more gotta-have-it finds.

