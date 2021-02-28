Live Like a Duchess In One of These Bridgerton-Inspired Airbnbs

If you haven’t already restarted Bridgerton at least once since you binged the hit Netflix romance drama when it premiered in December (was it really that long ago?), then you’re likely deep in Bridgerton withdrawal. And our recommended antidote? Clicking through larger-than-life, pulled-straight-from-the-storybooks castles on Airbnb — and imagining yourself in one with the Duke on your arm.

Especially now, in a time when traveling is on hold as Americans — and people worldwide — get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, lingering on Airbnb has become a popular time-killer for us. And why wouldn’t it be? You get to explore the world in the form of real estate porn, and we just can’t get enough. And with Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page on our minds, thanks to his recent sultry SNL appearance, the show is all we can think about.

So, join us, won’t you? Ahead, we’ve gathered six of the best Bridgerton-inspired Airbnbs — because, come on, you deserve nothing less than the best.

Castle in the Loire Valley

In Saint-Georges-sur-Cher, France stands this seven-bed, 12-bath castle big enough to welcome 16 guests. Surrounded by serene countryside — and located just over an hour away from Paris by train — this castle will, as the Airbnb description states, “seduce you.”

Chateau Třebešice

Located in the Czech Republic in Central Europe, Chateau Třebešice — and its vibrant gardens — will entrance you. Available to rent on a per-suite basis (it’s not available to rent the entire castle), guests do have access to all the common spaces inside the chateau, including the large hall, the dining hall, the library (boasting thousands of books), the courtyard, and the gardens.

La Bastane

Another French castle, La Bastane is a six-bed, two-bath castle that boasts views of the property’s vineyard. And, yep, you can drink their organic wines, too, as you warm up by the dining-living room fireplace or while soaking up the sun on the private terrace.

Chateau de Farcheville

Hands down the most expensive castle we found, this French castle located in Bouville is a staggering $23,025 per night — but, for those who can afford it, it’s totally worth it. The 22-bed, 34-bath (yes, 34!) chateau boasts halls, salons, theater, moat, roof top, chapel, pool and spa, gardens, lakes and suites. But that’s not even the best part: Keep your eyes peeled for concealed doorways, hidden passages and secret rooms, as well as the underground wine cellar and the Medieval prison cells. It’s truly an exclusive experience.

Sweden’s Oldest Castle

OK, please do yourself a favor and look at every single one of the photos of this Swedish castle.

Back? Great, now let’s talk about it.

This 14-bed, six-bath castle was designed in the 16th century and originally belonged to Magnus Gabriel De la Gardie, who was one of the most powerful men of his time. The nightly rate includes two floors, the wing and the terrace. And guests can choose to pay for many other luxurious services such as a staff, catering, a DJ, sound and light, and more.

Wilton Castle

This 19th century castle in Ireland is next-level. Just look at it. With seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, Wilton Castle sits on the banks of the Boro River and, according to the Airbnb description, “specializes in luxury accommodation in the sunny south-east of Ireland.”

