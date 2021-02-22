Cozy Wearable Blankets That You Need Right Now

If your go-to blanket or favorite sweatshirt just isn’t cutting it, you should check out some of the best wearable blankets on Amazon. Wearable blankets might look a little ridiculous, but you certainly won’t be cold in them. Whether you’re embarking on some outdoor adventures in frigid temperatures or just trying to be as cozy as possible, a wearable blanket should be at the top of your must-have list.

The wearable blanket is like a super oversized sweatshirt — if your sweatshirt was made out of fleece. The blanket is super roomy and non-restricting. The sleeves are usually baggy and there’s usually enough space to tuck your knees up into the blanket if you’re sitting. Most wearable blankets have hoods, too. Wearing it is like being wrapped in a fleece blanket — except this blanket won’t fall off your shoulders. Did we mention it usually has a pocket? You can carry your essentials around on your relaxing day of lounging.

You can get matching wearable blankets for the entire family. Just think — this year’s family photo will certainly be memorable.

We rounded up the best wearable blankets for you. There are plenty of sweatshirt lengths and colors to browse below. You can get a wearable blanket in plaid or leopard print. You can even get a wearable blanket trimmed in faux sherpa.

1. THE COMFY Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket This blanket has you covered — literally. You won’t have to worry about being cold with this blanket sweatshirt. The wearable blanket is lined with faux sherpa. You can keep stuff in the giant front pocket and pull up the hood when you feel like being super cozy. It’s also the original wearable blanket — THE COMFY appeared on the reality competition show Shark Tank. Image: The Comfy. THE COMFY Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable… $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket This wearable blanket is a glorified onesie for adults. This is just made for lounging on weekends and cold nights, when you don’t plan on moving around much. The fleece blanket even has foot pockets, so you don’t have to worry about your feet getting cold. There are plenty of rich colors and eye-catching patterns to browse. You can choose a fleece blanket with a sherpa lining, too. Image: Catalonia. Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket $23.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Venustas Wearable Blanket Hoodie This oversized wearable blanket is so slouchy and made for snuggling up in. It’s designed so you’ll have space to tuck your knees inside the blanket while you’re sitting. The blanket has a faux sherpa lining and a soft fleece outside, which makes this blanket the perfect home companion. It’ll be your new uniform. It comes in multiple colors and patterns. Image: Venustas. Venustas Wearable Blanket Hoodie $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now