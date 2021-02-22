Even Meghan Markle Is Obsessed With This Best-Selling Madewell Tote & It’s Up to 46% Off for a Limited Time

While Meghan Markle has the privilege of being able to wear any designer brand she could ever want (and she certainly has worn some gorgeous and pricey designer duds), she chooses to mesh her high-price-tag style with practical and affordable pieces that even us non-royals can afford. There’s her go-to Rothy’s flats, flattering MOTHER jeans, and the cult-favorite Madewell Transport tote she was spotted wearing (along with a denim jacket from the brand) in September 2019. Oh, and you can snag it for up to 46 percent off right now. This deal tote-ally rocks—sorry, couldn’t resist.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

While the exact canvas color she was spotted wearing is no longer available, the versatile and classic bag comes in a bunch of other equally chic colors and patterns that’ll get you Markle’s exact casual-cool look that basically broke the internet.

Through Madewell’s site, Insiders can score 20 percent off everything (yes, everything), which means these royal-approved totes and all the denim are up for grabs for less. Madewell carries the timeless tote in two leather colors, and there’s also a zip-top option to prevent items from falling out. We’ve also got our eyes on the chic woven one for warmer weather. If you’re not a Madewell Insider, you can sign up for free and get the discount. Nope, there’s no catch here!

Image: Madewell.

Made with vegetable-tanned leather, this everyday bag wears beautifully and will look more gorgeous with each use. It boasts a detachable shoulder strap so you can wear it hands-free, you can customize it with a variety of straps for a custom touch, and Insiders can get free monogramming to claim it as your own.

Madewell Transport Tote $158 Buy now

If you want something a little more playful, Nordstrom Rack has a couple patterned options that are discounted more than twice as much as Madewell’s Insider sale. The subtle animal-printed styles are made of canvas, just like Markle’s own tote, and ring up to just $74 on sale (originally $188).

Image: Madewell.

Medium Transport Genuine Calf Hair Tote $74.97 Buy now

Nordstrom Rack is always our secret spot to score Madewell finds, so make sure to bookmark the site so you can get first dibs on the brand’s best deals. Right now, there are some other Madewell bags on sale for a steal, so we’re treating ourselves to these Markle-approved bags so we can feel like a royal too.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: