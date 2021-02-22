These Are the Best Dupes We’ve Ever Seen for the Fuzzy Birkenstock Sandals & They’re Only $34 On Sale

If we could only choose one pair of footwear to wear for the rest of our lives, no doubt we’d gladly pick Birkenstocks. However, that decision would have been trickier to make had the brand not released the coziest shearling-lined sandals of our dreams last year, which make wearing open-toed shoes in the winter a little less insane. Unfortunately, our wallets can’t handle buying another pair of $100 Birkenstocks. Like fate, we just happened to stumble upon some nearly identical fuzzy Birkenstock lookalikes that somehow cost just $34 on sale at QVC right now. When we say these Birkenstock shearling dupes almost fooled us, we truly mean it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

These slides by Earth Origins feature cozy faux fur and Birkenstock’s signature buckle design. If you put these and the originals side-by-side, you honestly can’t tell the difference. They come in three colors (and you need them all): blush, black, and a neutral camel color. We seriously cannot believe how cheap these Birkenstock shearling lookalikes are—they’re 40 percent off right now, but even the regular $58 price tag had us falling back in our seats.

Image: QVC.

Earth Origins Slide Sandal with Faux Fur - Chill Cali $34.98 Buy now

Shocker, online shoppers are discovering our little secret, and sizes are going quickly. Translation: Get that credit card out right now and treat yourself to the ultimate winter shoes that you’ll never want to take off. Wear ’em around the house in lieu of slippers, slip them on to take the trash out, and even wear them to go to the grocery store. They’re the ultimate slipper-sandal hybrids that are just as stylish as they are warm.

The camel-colored Carob color and black styles are a must, but if you want a more surprising and fun neutral, we recommend adding these pale pink beauties to your cart too. Why not? Even if you buy all three, your total will be just around $100—the price of a single pair of Birkenstocks.

Image: QVC.

Earth Origins Slide Sandal with Faux Fur - Chill Cali $34.98 Buy now

And that’s not all the good news! First time customers can save another $10 with the code OFFER. So, that brings these ultra-affordable Birkenstock shearling dupes just $24, which is basically free in designer footwear terms, right?

Before you go, check out our gallery below: