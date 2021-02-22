Pet-owners all over can agree that one of the most annoying messes happens when your pets manage to get their paws on the trash — leaving you to clean-up after them. We’re always on the lookout for problem-solving pet items, which is why when we saw that Costco was selling a Kohler trash can that has people singing its praises for being practically pet-proof, we planned our next Costco run — immediately.

The popular Costco fan account @costco_doesitagain shared the game-changing trash bin on Instagram yesterday, and it’s already garnered more than 11,000 likes and 181 comments. Not only does the white design look sleek enough to complement any current style in your home, but the small size is also ideal for bathrooms or a home office, and the price of $29.99 is a steal — especially if it can help save you the headache of your furry friends jumping in for a scavenger hunt.

One commenter replied, “Dog proof!” to which another responded, “exactly why we got them. We always keep the bathroom doors shut because the dogs get into the trash. These are a game changer.” Yet another wrote, “so someone can’t get into the garbage 🐶” (Of course, one commenter with a particularly smart pooch did share, “our dog (he passed recently) had figured out how to open it 🤦‍♀️ he saw us stepping in the foot pedal and just jumped on it with his paws lol.”)

If you’re a Costco member, head to your local warehouse in person so you can take advantage of the deal. You also can find a larger size of the Kohler trash can on Costco’s website for $64.99.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: