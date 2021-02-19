Target Already Has the Cutest Easter Decor & We’re Obsessed

Easter is on Sunday, April 4 this year — which means we’ve got plenty of time to prepare, from getting kids’ Easter baskets ready to sprucing up our home with cute seasonal Easter decor. And thanks to Target, we’re already eager to get started on the latter —because the retailer just dropped the cutest home decor from Opalhouse and we’re already obsessed. Check out the adorable finds below:

Target fan account @targetgems spotted the easter decor at their local store, writing, “YOU GUYS! 😍 Opalhouse is at it again with some super cute spring decor! Pick from wreaths, vase filler, garland, and more. I couldn’t help but to stop and stare at this display…and of course threw a few of these cuties in my cart!” Okay, is it too soon to call it love? Because these decorations —not to mention the price points — have us feeling major heart eyes.

Opalhouse has done it again, which surprises exactly no one as their holiday decorations are always top tier. Honestly, there are so many options, and we want them all. (The cream-colored woven bunny ear wreath is already one of our favorites.) Of course, if you’re wanting to add a bit more color to your home, this corn husk wreath is a pastel dream. And if you’re planning an Easter egg hunt at home for your kids, this basket is a must-have.

This spring will be the second time we all spend the season at home amid COVID-19, but there’s no reason you can’t bring some cheer into your home with this decor (and with items as affordable as these you’ll welcome decorating your heart out).

