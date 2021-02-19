Hundreds of Iconic Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are 55% Off During Nordstrom Rack’s Unreal Flash Sale

Spring’s around the corner (finally), which means sunnier days are ahead. Translation? Time to stock up on new chic sunglasses to protect your eyes in style. It’s like Nordstrom Rack was eavesdropping on our thoughts because they just dropped a three-day flash sale on our favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses. And they’re not messing around with this event—you can shop 200 pairs for up to 55 percent off. This sale sounds too good to be true, but we checked, and it’s legit.

Ray-Bans are one of the most iconic designer sunglasses brands, so while they cost a little more even on sale, they’ll last you a lifetime since they never go out of style. Whether you’re into the classic aviator, Wayfarer, or the Clubmaster styles, Nordstrom Rack’s got ’em all on sale for unbelievable prices. These prices are so low, we had to do a double check to make sure we weren’t dreaming. Most sunglasses are just $79—that’s almost $100 in savings.

Sure, we’re all for Ray-Ban lookalikes that look just like the real thing. But at these sale prices, the OG styles are about the same price. So, it’s time to treat yourself to the designer sunglasses you’ve always wanted—no buyer’s remorse here.

Ahead, check out the best picks from the Ray-Ban flash sale at Nordstrom Rack. And hurry, these discounts will disappear in just 72 hours.

The Trendsetter

If you want to look cool without even trying, put on a pair of Clubmaster sunglasses. These classic shades are equal parts trendy and classic and work with just about any outfit.

52mm Clubmaster Square Sunglasses $79.97 Buy now

Casual Cat Eye

If you don’t take yourself too seriously, the Wayfarer is always a go-to playful pick. These ones also come in a chic tortoise shade.

52mm Wayfarer Sunglasses $79.97 Buy now

The Icon

These cult-favorite shades are a wardrobe staple. Upon putting them on, you’ll instantly feel like a movie star—and who wouldn’t want to feel like that? The sale features a ton of other aviator colors too, so we recommend grabbing a couple—you’ll essentially get two for the price of one.

