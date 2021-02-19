Here’s Where You Can Get Exclusive Access to Birkenstock’s Newest Sandal Style

Over the course of the last year, we’ve been all about ease and comfort when it comes to footwear. Sure, most of us have spent the majority of our time inside with fuzzy slippers on but when it comes to actually leaving the house our choice of shoes always comes down to how easy they are to put on. And as the temperature starts to rise and beach days approach us, it’s becoming more and more apparent that we’ll regularly be turning to the ultimate comfortable sandals: Birkenstocks.

Birkenstocks are a cult-favorite brand for good reason, not only do they have an iconic look but the durable shoes are perfect to wear with any and all casual outfits. Running errands? Birkenstocks. Park day? Birkenstocks. While their Arizona two-strap sandals are probably their most iconic, they recently secretly released another style that we’re already obsessed with: Gizeh Big Buckle; and you can only shop them on Zappos

The shoes have the same silhouette that the brand is known for but the thong buckle immediately distinguishes this style as a trendier option than your average Birks. While we usually turn to these shoes to complement our casual look, you can pull off a slightly more elevated look with these Gizeh sandals. Long are the days where you have to pick between fashion and comfort.

The buckle makes them adjustable to your fit and still hones in the same comfortable feel we love about the brand. Currently, this style is available in four colors: Black, Apricot, Cognac, and Fuscia. While the price is definitely an investment (as all Birkenstocks are) we’ve seen how versatile and long-lasting the shoes truly are, and these Gizeh shoes will prove to be a worthy investment in no time.

