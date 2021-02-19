It’s cold outside. Nay, it’s freezing out there, and we’re already looking forward to our weekend plans, which consist of doing nothing but cranking up the heat, crawling under a thick blanket, and hitting play on the newest episode of Wandavision. And while we may already have umpteen throws, none look warmer than the bulky, chunky blanket on Martha Stewart‘s website — one that, surprisingly, takes just one material — and your arm — to make. That’s right, no needles needed!

Appropriate dubbed an arm-knit blanket, Stewart’s tutorial is so easy to follow. To start, you’ll need to gather bulky yarn, and have a pair of scissors nearby, too. If you want the yarn ASAP, Amazon sells this super-soft wool yarn by HomeModa Studio.

HomeModa Studio Non-Mulesed Chunky Wool Yarn $41.73 on Amazon.com Buy now

What follows next is a lesson in using your appendages to create a truly gorgeous — and comfy — blanket for these chilly days.

First, measure eight to 10 feet of wool, and then create a slip knot by placing the tail end over the working yarn.

Then, according to Stewart’s InstaStory, cast on the first row of 14 stitches onto your arm using a loose tension.

Then, once your arm is full, slip the stitches off, and lay ’em on the working surface.

To knit the body of the blanket, you’ll then pull a loop from the working yarn up through each stitch, emulating the knit stitch.

Lastly, to finish, cast off to ensure your stitches don’t unravel; and pull up a loop on the next stitch and pull through the previous stitch.

At the end of your last row, cut the tail and pull through the final loop. And then discreetly weave the end tail into the backside of the blanket.

And there you have it: your very own, handmade chunky blanket. Read and watch the full tutorial on Stewart’s website.

