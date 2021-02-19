Sam’s Club Has Birkenstock Dupes & They Totally Look Like The Real Thing

Summer can’t get here fast enough for us — and even with the temperature reaching record lows in some areas of the country, we’re looking forward to sunnier days to get us out of our winter slump. Although we can’t actually make the weather get warmer faster (even though we so wish we could!) we can make sure we have all the must-haves to enjoy warm weather — including the appropriate footwear. Birkenstocks are one of those shoe styles that goes with any casual outfit, are easy to slip on, and are ideal for beach days. So when we found a lookalike at Sam’s Club for a fraction of the price we were thrilled. Ah, it’s like we can see summer now!

Popular Instagram account @samsclubmembers shared the Mountain Sole shoes, writing, “Birkenstock dupes are back! Check out that cute leopard print 😍.”

The leather sandal has many of the same features as the more-expensive Birkenstockbrand, including a crisscross strap at the toe, a molded footbed, and adjustable buckles. Sam’s Club shoppers also confirmed that these feel good on your feet, like Birks, as well, with one user writing, “They’re super comfy go get them.”

The Birkenstock dupes have good reviews online, too — and at the bargain price of $15.98, it looks like we’ll have to try these out for ourselves. (Not a Sam’s Club member? You can also get a similar style of Mountain Sole Birkenstock dupes at Amazon for a bit more.)

