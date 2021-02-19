Get Ina Garten’s Favorite All-Clad Cookware for Less During This Secret 3-Day Sale

There are few brands that rival the popular French cookware brand Le Creuset, but All-Clad not only is a worthy opponent but is actually one of Ina Garten’s go-to brands. And if there’s one rule we live by, it’s that if something has the Ina Garten stamp of approval, it’ll surely be one of our favorites too. So if you’re in the market to upgrade your pots and pans — which might be getting a little more use than usual, thanks to #pandemicliving — now is an excellent time to treat yourself, because All-Clad is having a secret sale on select items for up to 60 percent off.

Just getting one new pan or stockpot can do wonders for your cooking, and it’s an investment that will pay off, because these high-quality products are meant to last years. Just be warned that this sale is selling out very quickly and multiple products are all completely sold out. Trust us, this is one deal you don’t want to miss out on.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

4-Qt. All-In-One Pan with Lid / Copper Core

Image: All-Clad

This pan (as the name states) truly does it all and will prove to be a tool you’ll use in your daily life. Whether you’re searing meat or sauteing veggies, the versatile pan is a must-have in any kitchen.

Buy Now $199.99 Buy now

8-In. Fry Pan / Copper Core

Image: All-Clad

The five-ply construction with layers of aluminum surrounding a copper core is just one of the many reasons why this fry pan is superior, and you’ll be able to cook any dish quickly and with ease.

Buy Now $99.99 Buy now

8-Qt. Non-stick Stockpot / Stainless

Image: All-Clad

This non-stick stockpot will be your go-to for soups and stews all winter long.

Buy Now $169.95 Buy now

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: