When Ina Garten praises a product or brand, we know we need it in our lives ASAP, whether that means purchasing something as small as her favorite salt or one of her go-to cookware brands, Le Creuset. The popular French brand is a game-changer in the kitchen, and while some products are more beloved than others — like the magical Dutch Oven everyone is in love with (ourselves included) — their nonstick products are just as great, and arguably even more useful in your everyday life. The only downside to these high-quality products? The price is equally as high. But hey, it’s an investment that pays off, with its lifetime warranty and countless delicious meals prepared. And now you snag pieces from Le Creuset’s nonstick collection for 40 percent off on their site.

The French brand has perfected the nonstick line to a T for daily use. We’ve all been cooking up a storm since lockdown began and this is the perfect chance to give our own cookware collection the upgrade it deserves. These deals won’t last forever so run, don’t walk, and check out these products ASAP.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Toughened Nonstick PRO Stir-Fry Pan

Image: Le Creuset

This versatile stir-fry pan is perfect for quickly sauteeing veggies, meat, and more. Plus, it’s easy (and quick) to wipe clean and use it again.

Buy Now $140 Buy now

Toughened Nonstick PRO Crepe Pan

Image: Le Creuset

You might be stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a taste of France in the comfort of your kitchen. Use this crepe pan for days when your breakfast or brunch game needs an upgrade.

Buy Now $80 Buy now

Toughened Nonstick PRO Stockpot

Image: Le Creuset

The cold weather isn’t letting up anytime soon and this stockpot will be your best friend as you continue to make creamy soups to stay warm.

Buy Now $148 Buy now

Toughened Nonstick PRO 13-Piece Set

Image: Le Creuset

Look, this 13-piece set is all you need to be set for basically any cooking situation. With 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch fry pans; 2-quart and 4-quart saucepans; a saute pan, braiser, and a stockpot — what more could you need?

Buy Now $680 Buy now

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: