Costco Is Selling a Barn Door Kit That’ll Give Your Home That Farmhouse Chic Look

Lockdown began almost a year ago and during this period, we’ve spent more time at home than anywhere else. And for many of us, all of this home-sweet-home time has opened our eyes to the fact that our domiciles could use a little sprucing up — if for no other reason than we need a slight change of scenery. Yep, we’ve got a real close look at our homes during this time and it turns out a bit of a makeover and some renovations are long overdue. Luckily, Costco has just the fix for our dilemma: a sliding barn door kit.

Costco fan account @costco_doesitagain spotted the OVE barn door at their local warehouse. Honestly? This is serving the farmhouse chic vibes of our dreams.

The barn door kit is available in stores and online , and you can purchase it in white, light oak, carbon gray, and dark oak — making it so easy to complement whatever style your room already has. The installation is easy —there are pre-drilled holes for door rollers — and it features a recessed back handle and a soft-close mechanism.

@costco_doesitagain didn’t list the in-store price, but online this barn door kit will set you back $399.99. That’s certainly a splurge, but this high-quality door will last you for years and will certainly prove to be a great investment as we continue to work from home. So if you don’t already have a Costco membership , this might be the time to get one. Privacy is priceless, right?

